KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the Kansas City VA Medical Center outpatient clinics evaluated a Wyandotte County veteran with respiratory symptoms on March 12.
A COVID-19 test result came back positive on Wednesday.
The patient has been self-quarantined at home since March 12 with instructions for home isolation and self-care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The veteran is doing well and has not required hospitalization.
After receiving the confirmed positive COVID-19 test results, the Kansas City VA Medical Center is collaborating with the local health jurisdiction for monitoring.
The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low at this time.
The Kansas City VA Medical Center continues to screen veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.
Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
