KANSAS CITY, MO -- The Kansas City VA Medical Center is taking its vaccination efforts on the road to a smaller community. On Thursday, the KCVA will operate a vaccine clinic at an American Legion Post in Warrensburg. They will vaccinate 400 area veterans at the location.
All vaccinations are by appointment only and veterans assigned to the Warrensburg VA Clinic have already received an automated call and made their appointments.
On a typical day the Kansas City VA is vaccinating about 500 veterans in the Kansas City metro at the Honor Annex and the KCVA Main Facility. They hope to continue to expand by offering the vaccine at satellite clinics. “Everybody has been extremely grateful, extremely happy, extremely upbeat so it's been incredibly rewarding to do this,” Associate Chief Nurse of Primary Care at the Kansas City VA Medical Center Carli King said.
Robert Daniels jumped at the chance to book his appointment Tuesday in the metro. “I said I’ll take it!” Daniels said. As he waited for his observation period to conclude Tuesday, Daniels reflected on how the pandemic has been difficult for many families. “It has already killed so many people. So many lives have been affected by it,” Daniels said. “It’s really a relief that there is a vaccine.”
The Kansas City VA has administered more than 8,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses including both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. “No dose left behind,” King said. “Everything that we've been allocated so far, we've been able to vaccinate with.”
The KCVA reports a utilization rate of 100% each week. “Our operation that we're working on right now is to reclaim the summer,” King said. “We truly believe that the more and more veterans that we're able to vaccinate, the closer that we are to reclaiming our summer and having our lives back to normal.”
Daniels is looking forward to receiving his second dose and eventually reuniting with family and friends. “Going out to eat with my friends. We are all older, so we don’t even get together,” Daniels said. “We watch the Chiefs game and we use our cell phones to talk to each other saying, ‘did you see that?’”
When called, Veterans will have the opportunity to request an appointment for first and second dose vaccines. Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through KCVA. If a Veteran is not sure of his/her eligibility status, please call 404-828-5257 to check eligibility or enroll by telephone.
