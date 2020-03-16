KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City issued new changes to its state of emergency proclamation Monday night, including a notice that all schools in the city will be closed by Wednesday.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a release that the move is being made to stay in line with the latest federal guidelines issued Monday afternoon to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people.
Lucas said he had coordinated with superintendents from 14 Kansas City districts and other education leaders on the decision to close the schools, a decision that applies to public, private, charter and parochial. That closure will last through the declaration of emergency.
“I care first and foremost about the health and safety of all Kansas City residents, and this decision was not made lightly,” he said in a release. “We understand these drastic measures will have unprecedented impacts on our local businesses and working families and recognize that this is one of the most challenging periods our city and nation has ever faced.”
The new guidelines also state that restaurants and taverns should be serving customers via drive-thru, pickup or delivery, that businesses need to evaluate which employees are essential and allow non-essential employees to work from home.
The city is not permitting visits to nursing homes, retirement homes or long-term care facilities, and city officials are requiring households to self-quarantine if someone in the family has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lucas believes the city will come together to help get through this tumultuous time.
“I know for certain that our residents will band together during this period of crisis to offer assistance and support to each other,” he said.
These conditions are currently set to stay in place at least until April 1, though Lucas said the situation could be reevaluated before that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.