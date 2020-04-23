KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Symphony has canceled all remaining concerts this season due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Symphony says they plan to resume a full performance schedule in the fall for its 2020/21 season as conditions permit.
Previously, the Symphony canceled more than 20 concerts and events through May 10.
With the most recent stay-at-home orders in the Kansas City area extending until May 15, the Symphony had to reassess its upcoming schedule of events.
These new cancellations affect the following Kansas City Symphony concerts through June 21:
- Canceled: May 13-14, Film + Live Orchestra: The Red Violin in Concert featuring Joshua Bell
- Canceled: May 15-17, Frank and Ella, Together Again
- Canceled: May 20-21, Symphony Contributors’ Concerts
- Canceled: May 24, Bank of America Celebration at the Station
- Canceled: May 27, At the Movies: From Mao to Mozart — Isaac Stern in China
- Canceled: May 29-31, Beethoven’s “Pastoral”
- Canceled: May 30, Petite Performance: Musical Moods
- Canceled: June 3, At the Movies: Humoresque
- Canceled: June 5-7, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Tree of Dreams
- Canceled: June 19-21, Beethoven’s Ninth
“While canceling the rest of the season is a decision we do not take lightly, it is undoubtedly necessary in order to do our part in limiting the spread of coronavirus,” Symphony Executive Director Danny Beckley explains. “We care deeply about our audiences, musicians and staff, and we have their health and safety in mind. The entire organization yearns for live symphonic music, and we look forward to being together again this fall in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. And, now more than ever, we need the community’s support.”
This cancellation also impacts the 18th annual Bank of America Celebration at the Station that was set for May 24 in front of Union Station and the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
“We’re all saddened to have to cancel the Symphony’s biggest event of the year — Bank of America Celebration at the Station,” Beckley adds. “We’re incredibly grateful for the annual support from Bank of America and the entire Kansas City community who show up to celebrate and remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. While we cannot be together in person, we will be together in spirit. The power of music is more important now than ever, and all of us at the Kansas City Symphony will continue to find ways to share our music with you during this time.”
The cancellation of concerts presents a significant financial challenge for the Symphony.
“As a ticketholder to a canceled concert, you have the opportunity to help us in a meaningful and impactful way — by returning back the value of your tickets as a tax-deductible contribution to the Kansas City Symphony,” Beckley says.
The Symphony is asking patrons to consider returning tickets as a donation.
Ticketholders who wish to donate their tickets should visit the Symphony website to submit an online donation form.
Those who donate will receive a tax receipt in the mail.
