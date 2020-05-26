KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Testing and tracing, those are the words the investigative team kept hearing about. We need to find the cases and warn the right people to prevent the spread. The bottom line is Kansas City’s infrastructure for contact tracing is terrible and we have not made much progress.
Contract tracers or disease detectives can help stop the spread of the coronavirus. They find out who else has been exposed and warn them.
The idea is those people would self-quarantine and stop the spread. But Kansas City faces a huge challenge, we were short staffed before the coronavirus hit and Dr. Archer blames budgets.
“We are also unfortunately 50th dead last, and I say dead on purpose, of funding for governmental health in this state, so that puts us already behind the eight ball,” Dr. Archer with Kansas City, Missouri, Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.
The national recommendations call for 15-30 contact tracers per 100,000 people. Kansas City has 500,000 people, so ideally, there should be 75 to 150 contact tracers just, for the city. We’re nowhere near that though.
Right now, we have seven full time tracers, five more are being hired and there is additional staff of 12 people.
So any way you look at the numbers, there are 12 to 24 people right now who could soon do the work.
Kansas City is far from that recommended 75-150 contact tracers and no telling if or when we’ll ever get close to that number.
