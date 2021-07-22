KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coronavirus hospitalizations have increased sharply in recent weeks, leading to fewer available hospital beds in the Kansas City metro, according to the local COVID database maintained by the Mid-America Regional Council.
Daily new hospitalizations in the metro from COVID-19 stand at 111. That number has been rising ever since it hit its low of 32 on June 7. The high point for local hospitalizations was 248 on Nov. 14 last year.
There are fewer hospital beds available locally now than at any other point in the pandemic, but that appears to not be entirely because of COVID-19. Area hospital beds are 71.6 percent full, with a total of 1,443 beds available.
Of the beds being used, 8 percent of them are being used for COVID-19 patients. At the peak of the pandemic, around Jan. 7, 16 percent of beds were occupied by COVID patients, but more overall beds were available (1,527).
The number of hospital beds available has been rising since around the Fourth of July, when around 2,082 beds were open.
Average daily new cases are also on the rise. Their low was June 6, when there were 67 new cases. The current average is hovering around 231 per day and rising. The death count remains very low, around 1 to 3 new deaths each day.
Both daily new cases and deaths hit their peaks in December, when there were around 1,300 new cases each day and about 18 deaths per day.
The single biggest day for new cases was Dec. 28, when the area saw 2,074 new cases, while the single deadliest days were Dec. 4 and Dec. 21, with 34 people dying each of those days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.