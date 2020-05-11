KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City is getting closer to giving non-essential businesses the green light to reopen their doors. That means restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms, but not without a new set of rules.

There is a lot that goes into Kansas City restaurants reopening their dining rooms on Friday. There will be no bar seating or buffet service. Mayor Quinton Lucas outlined the details at a news conference on Monday.

“The capacity will be removed, and we will go with a distancing requirement. The distancing requirement is 10 feet between tables and 6 feet between the backs of chairs,” Mayor Lucas said. “We want to avoid crowds, we want to avoid crowded activities, we want to make sure we are being smart with re-opening as we all know it’s hard to close Pandora’s box.”

David Lopez, General Manager of Manny’s Mexican Restaurant on Southwest Boulevard, says they’re ready to meet the mayor’s distancing rule. They’ve been doing curbside and carry-out and plan to open the dining room on May 19.

It’s important to note the mayor says people with coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed to dine and employees with symptoms will not be allowed to work either. Staff working in dining rooms must wear face coverings and restaurants must clean high-touch surfaces every 30-minutes.

The folks at Manny’s restaurant say they will have a controlled environment to keep both customers and employees safe.

“You’re going to have to have a reservation to come in, you’re going to call when you arrive, we’re going to say come on in and give you the green light or we’re going to let you know, ‘hey, it’s going to be a few minutes, hang out in your car for a little bit. We’re going to call you back when you can come in, and we’re going to have control.’ Just like every other restaurant in Kansas City, we are going to control our environment because it is our job to do so,” Lopez said.

Manny’s encourages customers to pull up their menu on their cellphones, so they aren’t touching menus. But some restaurants say they aren’t ready to reopen.

Plowboys Barbecue has three locations in the metro. Todd Johns is the owner, he let us inside his location at 11th and Main in Kansas City.

He says they just started carry out, delivery and drive-thru operations last week and he has no plans to open his dining room anytime soon.

The mayor also says menus need to be disposable or disinfected after each customer uses them. Todd says he’s taking a wait-and-see approach this time around.

“We’ve been out front on a lot of this and this time we just want to sit back and see what happens because there’s so much unknown. Just because we can open doesn’t mean that people want to come out and dine. I think there will be a good number that will but it’s just a lot of work for us to open up for 10 people or 10% and so we want to see what the demand is first. We’re having a problem with staffing and getting people that feel safe and want to come back to work, so that’s another issue that we deal with as well,” Johns said.

The mayor's new guidelines for restaurants re-opening, which start May 15, remove the previously announced 10-10-10 rules of needing to cap the number of people in a dining spot at 10 people or 10 percent of capacity, whichever was larger.

The mayor says the same rules apply to outdoor patio seating as they do indoors. Bars and taverns need to have people seated as well. The mayor says he will deliver another order on May 31.