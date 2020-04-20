KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Across Kansas City and the country, people are breaking quarantine to protest stay-at-home orders. A large group of people gathered on the Plaza Monday to show their disapproval for the Mayor’s May 15 extension.
Protesters in downtown Kansas City were sparse, but people for and against the order showed up.
The crowd is significantly larger at the Plaza. Protesters are lining the streets with signs and driving by honking their horns. pic.twitter.com/Lf8jKvHkjR— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) April 20, 2020
“We all need to stay home. People are sick. People are dying. It’s not just for me, it’s for my family,” counter protester Drew Burks said.
Drew says she’s protesting the stay at home order protest. Her grandfather is in an at-risk group. She says we should be protecting people like him. pic.twitter.com/BDtqjCmF9P— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) April 20, 2020
The Plaza area protest of the Mayor and Governor’s stay-at-home orders drew a larger crowd.
“Frankly I think that we have a tremendous over reaction to this situation compared to the reality,” Artist Phil Schmidt said.
Schmidt is an artist who says sketching the protest is his way of supporting the protestors’ efforts.
Phil Schmidt is an artist. He says drawing what’s happening out here today is his version of protesting. He says he has been advised to stay home, making it hard to work. pic.twitter.com/GJAGToG6op— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) April 20, 2020
“This is an opportunity for me to do what God made me to do,” Schmidt said. “So I’m here to do what I do and hopefully support in my little way.”
From small business owners to teenagers, Monday’s protests showed a divide between those against a stay-at-home order.
“I feel like pushing the date back pulls us further apart,” protester Lilly Stafford said.
Lily Stafford is 17. On her lunch break from STA she’s out protesting the stay at home order in Kansas City. Her parents are protesting as well. pic.twitter.com/bMHPknMnmh— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) April 20, 2020
And those who think we should all stay home.
“Health care workers want this to end as soon as everyone else. But, it has to be done in a timely manner and now is not the time,” Registered Nurse Nick said.
One small business owner KCTV5 News talked to says it’s time to let business boom.
One small business owner is pleading for businesses to be allowed to open their door again. We’ll break down today’s protest on @KCTV5 at 5! pic.twitter.com/Xpw59tVTLU— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) April 20, 2020
“I believe that every business is essential,” protester Melissa said.
Melissa says her lack of business is putting pressure on her as a mother.
“I haven’t been able to pay my employees. I haven’t been able to pay myself. I haven’t been able to provide for my children and to me that is scarier than this virus,” Melissa said.
She says showing up Monday was about freedom.
“I would rather live free or die. Otherwise if I am not free, then what’s the point of living,” Melissa said.
There have been a few small confrontations with people driving by, but for the most part protesters and those counter protesting are interacting without a problem. pic.twitter.com/YesALAhNfe— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) April 20, 2020
There is a protest planned in Jefferson City Tuesday to get the attention of lawmakers. The KCTV 5 News morning team will bring you an interview with someone planning on making the trip to the capital city.
