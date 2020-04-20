Protests are springing up around the country and right here in Kansas City as residents push back against extensions of stay-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Across Kansas City and the country, people are breaking quarantine to protest stay-at-home orders. A large group of people gathered on the Plaza Monday to show their disapproval for the Mayor’s May 15 extension.

Protesters in downtown Kansas City were sparse, but people for and against the order showed up.

“We all need to stay home. People are sick. People are dying. It’s not just for me, it’s for my family,” counter protester Drew Burks said.

The Plaza area protest of the Mayor and Governor’s stay-at-home orders drew a larger crowd.

“Frankly I think that we have a tremendous over reaction to this situation compared to the reality,” Artist Phil Schmidt said.

Schmidt is an artist who says sketching the protest is his way of supporting the protestors’ efforts.

“This is an opportunity for me to do what God made me to do,” Schmidt said. “So I’m here to do what I do and hopefully support in my little way.”

From small business owners to teenagers, Monday’s protests showed a divide between those against a stay-at-home order.

“I feel like pushing the date back pulls us further apart,” protester Lilly Stafford said.

And those who think we should all stay home.

“Health care workers want this to end as soon as everyone else. But, it has to be done in a timely manner and now is not the time,” Registered Nurse Nick said.

One small business owner KCTV5 News talked to says it’s time to let business boom.

“I believe that every business is essential,” protester Melissa said.

Melissa says her lack of business is putting pressure on her as a mother.

“I haven’t been able to pay my employees. I haven’t been able to pay myself. I haven’t been able to provide for my children and to me that is scarier than this virus,” Melissa said.

She says showing up Monday was about freedom.

“I would rather live free or die. Otherwise if I am not free, then what’s the point of living,” Melissa said.

There is a protest planned in Jefferson City Tuesday to get the attention of lawmakers. The KCTV 5 News morning team will bring you an interview with someone planning on making the trip to the capital city.

