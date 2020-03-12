KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13 after KCMO declared a state of emergency earlier on Thursday.
As the school noted, the schools were already set to be closed for spring break from Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 23.
The school district said that athletic and other events will be canceled during spring break.
"Because this is a fluid and evolving situation, we will be in communication with our staff and families next week regarding how we will approach the week after Spring Break," the district said.
"We are planning for services like food distribution, virtual learning and deep cleaning in case we cancel school after Spring Break," the school district said. "We know that our families depend on us for multiple services and we commit to continuing to support our families in the event of future closures."
Updates regarding this situation can be found at https://www.kcpublicschools.org/coronavirus.
