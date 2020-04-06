KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — School district officials in Kansas City say they are temporarily stopping a program distributing meals to students who are at home due to the coronavirus.

According to a release from Kansas City Public Schools, there were public health concerns over the program. The change goes into effect Tuesday.

District officials noted that one member of the KCPS Child Nutrition Services staff has gotten a presumed positive result from a COVID-19 screening.

The district said officials have been working with the Kansas City Health Department to review the presumed case and develop guidance for other employees in the food service team currently under self-quarantine.

As of last Friday, the district had delivered more than 65,000 meals since they started the effort after KCPS schools moved to distance learning in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus by following social distancing guidelines.

Officials said Monday that the move was “not an easy decision” to make and suggested families reach out to Harvesters and Children’s Mercy Hospital for support, as well as other services listed at KCPublicSchools.org/coronavirus.