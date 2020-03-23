KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Public Schools says that an employee has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
This is the first and, so far, only confirmed case among our approximately 2,400 staff members, the district says.
The employee, whose name and position will remain confidential, is being treated at a hospital in the region and is recovering well.
The employee never entered any of our schools or other buildings upon having symptoms.
“On behalf of every member of Team KCPS, I want to express our full support for our teammate who is being treated,” Superintendent Mark Bedell said. “We will provide any help needed to ensure our employee’s ongoing recovery. This is an unprecedented situation. I’m grateful that we have an amazing team who are dedicated to serving our students, families and community.”
On Saturday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a mandatory shelter-in-place order through April 24 for residents of Kansas City, MO, Jackson County and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
The intention of this order is to “flatten the curve” of the pandemic by reducing interactions.
"We fully support this decision and are aligning our response to the emergency by extending our school closure through April 24. Some KCPS staff have been directed to report for work at campuses or the central office for specific duties. This includes those assigned to the student meal distribution effort. All other employees are expected to continue to work from home and serve our students, families and other stakeholders during this emergency closure," the district said.
Under the shelter-at-home order, residents will still be allowed to travel to grocery and hardware stores, for medical care or to the pharmacy, to dry cleaners, laundromats, restaurants and banks.
Employees of “essential businesses” will be allowed to go to work. These businesses include hospitals, and organizations that provide food, shelter and social services.
