KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Kansas City Public Library said that all 10 of their branches will be closed until further notice beginning on Monday.
The move was made in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This includes all classes, activities, and outreach services.
"The decision is a difficult one," the press release from the library said. "We care deeply about serving our community, recognizing that the Library and its many services are an invaluable resource. But we feel this is the responsible thing to do at this time."
"Institutional closings are inevitable, and the longer we delay, the less benefit is derived," they said. "We hope that this decision – and similar action being taken by other institutions, agencies, and organizations – will maximize the benefits of recommended social distancing."
The library said they will provide updates on their website and their social media pages.
Holds will be maintained until the branches reopen. People are asked not to return books and other library materials via their outside drop boxes during this time, even if the items are due to be returned. There is no penalty because the library eliminated fines for overdue materials.
