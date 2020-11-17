JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- As cases in the Kansas City metro continue to rise, the city has implemented new guidelines to go into effect on Friday.
KCTV5 News was were wondering if you saw a lack of social distancing or people not wearing their masks whether you would be inclined to pick up your phone and call the city?
“I think I would call the line because I think it’s important to keep everybody safe,” says Molly Miller.
“No, I probably would just go about my own business and leave everyone to do their own,” says Eric Riutzel.
“I for sure would call. It’s really starting to get irritating when people aren’t following guidelines because all it’s going to do is prolong what’s happening,” says Molly Moore.
Kansas City officials are hoping many chose to speak up, by utilizing their 311-service designed to take complaints.
Based on Open Data KC where you can find all those 311 complaints, people are raising their voices about concerns especially when it has to do with businesses.
After searching the site, the vast majority of business complaints, are about lack of social distancing and mask wearing.
KCTV5 News spoke with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas over the phone this morning.
He says as we get closer to Thanksgiving, he’s hoping not only businesses, but people will adhere to guidelines.
“So much of our spread is occurring around private gatherings, family gatherings and nobody wants their mother or father, their relatives to get sick at the end of the year,” says Lucas.
If they don’t listen the mayor says enforcement will come from various agencies including law enforcement.
We spoke with KCPD and they say for right now they are awaiting what exactly the mayor wants them to do.
“We are focused on violent crime issues, issues related to crime in our community as of today and we are ready to be adaptable to however the board, the seat of command staff, the mayor all of them see fit,” says KCPD Sergeant Jacob Becchina.
If you have concerns, you can file a complaint by either calling the 311 line, going to the KCMO 311 website, doing it in person at city hall, contacting via Twitter, fax, mail, or the 311 app on your phone.
The health department says they’ve been investigating various complaints since March and will continue to do so.
They are also going to be working with the mayor and law enforcement to determine the best plan to enforce these new guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.