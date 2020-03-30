KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is now offering an extra no-tag week of trash collection as thousands of residents are staying at home.
It will be held April 13-17.
The city normally does this twice a year, but this additional event is needed to help residents cope with Kansas City's stay-at-home order and the cancellation of many previously-scheduled neighborhood clean-up events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We realize with so many working from home and also conducting Spring cleanings this time of year, it was important to help ensure everyone’s trash is removed properly,” said Michael Shaw, solid waste division manager.
During this time, residents may place up to 12 bags at the curb. Regular trash rules apply. No hazardous waste, bulky items or leaf and brush will be collected.
Residents are still encouraged to continue recycling.
“Unfortunately, about 70 percent of what we pick up now could be recycled,” he said, “and, unlike the normal two bag trash limit, there’s no limit on recycling pick-up.”
