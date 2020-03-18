KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City, Missouri, has its first two cases of COVID-19.
According to a release, the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department reported that a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the city's first confirmed cases of the virus.
“The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department has started the formal investigations to determine if others who had contact with either the man or woman, both of whom are isolated at their respective homes, are showing symptoms and should be tested or isolated. The cases appear to be unrelated.”
"We knew it was only a matter of time before one of our residents would learn they had COVID-19," said Dr. Rex Archer, KCMO Director of Health. "With viruses, there are no borders. Everyone in the Kansas City metro area must be on guard. Leave your home only when absolutely necessary.
While we must respect patient privacy, we will provide the public with as much information as possible because we understand the concern and fear you feel. If any health department calls or leaves a message to call back, please answer or return the call."
Kansas Citians interested in signing up for text updates from the City of Kansas City regarding COVID-19 should text COVIDKC to 888-777. For more information, visit the CDC’s website or kcmo.gov. You may also call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at 877-435-8411 for questions regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.
