KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After an increase of new COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, the greater Kansas City metro area saw one of its largest decreases in 2021.
Across the metro, per MARC's dashboard, the metro had a 16.8 percent decrease in new hospitalizations.
Kansas City, Mo., saw a significant decrease with 23 percent fewer hospitalizations.
Wyandotte County had a decrease of hospitalizations, while Johnson County saw an increase.
Metro wide breakdown:
- MARC: 16.83 percent decrease
- Johnson County, KS: 4.23 percent increase
- Wyandotte County: 5 percent decrease
- Clay County: 18.66 decrease
- Jackson County, MO: 18.9 percent decrease
- Jackson County, excluding KCMO: 7.9 percent decrease
- Kansas City, MO: 22.7 percent decrease
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.