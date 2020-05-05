200427_St-Joe-Plant-Testing.png

Employees at the Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph, Missouri, line up for coronavirus screenings on Monday, April 27, 2020. Plant mangers said they were trying to be proactive with the testing so it could be done while plant operations continued.

 Yumi Stroder/KCTV5 News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials in Kansas City and across the state line in Wyandotte County say that increased testing for COVID-19 at a St. Joseph food plant is adding to local positive cases.

According to the Kansas City Health Department, Missouri officials have identified around 60 KC residents who work at Triumph Foods as positive coronavirus cases.

The number is even greater in Wyandotte County, where local officials say they have seen confirmation of positive results in 78 county residents who work at the plant.

While many of those tested were tested at the St. Joseph plant, the cases are “counted” by health officials for the county where the patients live.

More than 2,400 employees at the plant have been tested as of Monday, with more than 400 positive cases of the illness.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.