KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials in Kansas City and across the state line in Wyandotte County say that increased testing for COVID-19 at a St. Joseph food plant is adding to local positive cases.
According to the Kansas City Health Department, Missouri officials have identified around 60 KC residents who work at Triumph Foods as positive coronavirus cases.
The number is even greater in Wyandotte County, where local officials say they have seen confirmation of positive results in 78 county residents who work at the plant.
While many of those tested were tested at the St. Joseph plant, the cases are “counted” by health officials for the county where the patients live.
More than 2,400 employees at the plant have been tested as of Monday, with more than 400 positive cases of the illness.
