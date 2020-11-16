KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he announce new COVID-19 guidelines for Kansas City on Monday.
Lucas will be joined by Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer, Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney and St. Luke’s North President & CEO Adele Ducharme at a news conference streamed live on KCTV5.com.
Lucas authored an opinion piece Sunday in The Kansas City Star, saying the city needs to take the coronavirus more seriously.
"On Monday, I will share additional public health guidance that is informed and backed by science," Lucas wrote in The Star. "While Kansas City will create necessary parameters, fighting this virus will require participation from you. I ask you to act in the best interest of not just yourself, but your entire community."
Kansas City is experiencing an "uncontrollable spread" of the coronavirus, health officials warned last week. The metro area, the entire State of Kansas and the State of Missouri have set daily and weekly records of new cases this month.
The mayor's office and health officials have remained in discussions in recent weeks as the country experiences another wave of the virus.
