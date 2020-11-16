KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday announced a new executive order focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In his announcement, Lucas made it clear that some of the additional restrictions on bars and restaurants were made to address problems he’s seen in entertainment districts with establishments not doing a good job of enforcing previous rules related to mask wearing and social distancing.
“My office often receives videos or pictures from certain entertainment districts throughout Kansas City where folks are standing around on dance floors close to each other,” the mayor noted.
To address that, the mayor is ordering that bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m. and that customers stay seated except when being led to a table by a host or getting up to use the bathroom.
Shawn Larson, an operating partner at Sol Cantina in Martini Corner, said he sees the merits of the early closing time.
Signs on the wall remind people about mask rules and social distancing but often require verbal reinforcement.
“We have to repeatedly say this type of stuff,” Larson said.
He said the reminders to customers typically grow more frequent as it gets later, when people have more liquor in them and move from mindset of chilling out to one of partying.
“If I’ve had three beers, I’m not going to put my mask on to go to the bathroom. It’s not because I’m intentionally not doing it. It’s because I’m thinking about other things at that time,” Larson described.
Sol Cantina has a license to serve liquor until 3 a.m. Due to the pandemic, they currently close at 10 p.m. on weeknights and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, so Larson says the new 10 p.m. rule won’t be a big shift or sacrifice for them.
The 10 p.m. restriction does not apply to carry-out or curbside food or drink.
The mayor also had sharp words about establishments not being forthcoming about people who’ve tested positive.
“I get more messages than many would think from folks that work at a restaurant and say, ‘We had an outbreak, but they didn’t report it to your health department.’ That is in many ways unconscionable,” Lucas exclaimed.
Larson said Sol Cantina has been following those reporting rules all along. He said it’s obviously a matter of getting community spread under control, but it’s also about making staff feel safe.
“If anybody doesn’t feel right, if their jobs doesn’t make them feel comfortable and make them feel right, then there’s something wrong,” Larson said. “I just know that if I do exactly what we are supposed to do and my friends in this industry do exactly what they are supposed to do, we can get through this together and get back to normal life.”
Dr. Rex Archer, the Kansas City Health Director, said his investigators have followed up on approximately 3,500 complaints to date.
Anyone who sees violations is urged to call 311 or email COVIDviolations@kcmo.org
The amended executive order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
There are also additional restrictions on private functions like weddings.
The city has a summary here, the full text of the new executive order here, and answers to frequently asked questions here.
You can watch Monday afternoon’s full announcement below.
