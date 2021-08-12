KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he has introduced legislation to extend the city's mask order until Sept. 23. 

"Pursuant to upcoming state law changes, Kansas City’s mask rules and guidance will be subject to approval by ordinance," Lucas said.

"Upon passage, the legislation I introduced today will extend the mask order until 9/23," he continued.

"The item will be held in committee/public hearing next Wednesday at 3:00, during a special sitting of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee to be held in the City Council Chambers," he added. 

He then included this link, which provides the full text of Ordinance No. 210694.

