RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he's frustrated with the state's COVID vaccine process, so he's turning to the federal government.

The mayor sent a letter to FEMA, calling on the organization to add Kansas City to the list of cities in need of more mass vaccination sites.

“We need to do more of those in Kansas City. We need thousands of them. You see them on the news. I’ve seen them on CBS Evening News," Lucas said. "I think the governor could potentially get them done, but why would I not try everything possible?”

Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson defended vaccine allocation saying he also noted the majority of vaccine, about half, goes to hospitals. He said mass events are just 20 percent and health departments 10 percent.

KCTV5 News wrote to the governor’s office for a comment on the mayor’s request but haven’t yet received a reply.

Parson was in Lee’s Summit on Tuesday, so we asked about the potential of more mass vaccination sites in Kansas City.

He says we could see a mass vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium or other locations later this month. The National Guard could also be deployed to the metro.

In Platte County, the state dashboard lists 12 percent of the population as vaccinated. In Putnam County, where there were more than 100 vaccines wasted last week, the state says only 10 percent of the population is vaccinated. Jackson County is at 11 percent and Clay is at 12.5 percent.

Other, more rural counties like Atchison County are seeing double the amount of people vaccinated in their communities.

When Parson was asked about the wasted vaccines, he said corrections need to be made. He’s also aware leaders are comparing distribution in rural versus more urban areas of the state.

“Every day you have to be able to balance the urban versus the rural. Everybody wants more vaccine. We don’t have it right now. People in the rural area want their fair share of the vaccine. People in the urban areas want their fair share. The only thing we can do is really stay focused on the population," Parson said.

We’ll continue to push leaders for answers on when there will be more vaccination clinics in the metro.