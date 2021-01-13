KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday an extension to Kansas City’s state of emergency and updated safety guidelines with the help of Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Erica Carney.

WATCH LIVE: New COVID-19 guidance is coming to Kansas City today. Mayor Quinton Lucas is holding a press conference at City Hall. https://t.co/0Lf5xyeEYY — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 13, 2021

Kansas City’s state of emergency has been extended to May 1. Lucas’s 12th amended order takes effect Wednesday at 10 p.m. and will expire with the state of emergency until stated otherwise.

The new guidelines are the following; restaurants, taverns, and venues will now be able to extend their closing hours by two hours to midnight while keeping strict social distancing requirements. However, buildings will not be allowed to fill more than 50 percent of the building’s occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor businesses must always be seated and masked except while eating and drinking. Indoor and outdoor parties are limited to no more than 10 people while continuing to practice social distancing.

Restaurants, Taverns, and bars must report all known COVID-19 cases to the Kansas City Health Department.

Masks will need to be worn in all indoor settings and outdoor settings when social distancing can not be practiced.

Gyms, fitness, and recreation centers must always wear masks while business do not exceed 50 percent capacity.

Vaccine Updates

It was also announced that the Kansas City Department of Health will receive it’s first shipment of 975 COVID-19 vaccines to be used for all healthcare providers that have been giving vaccines to the frontline workers. If available, any Kansas Citians interested in getting the vaccine visit kcmo.gov/coronavirus to complete an online survey.

Small Business Assistance

Lucas proposed back in November directing city administrators to determine what fees could be waived, deferred, or reduced. Lucas will now be announcing flexible license tax deadlines for businesses that make under $2 million per year in Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Kansas Citians may submit any COVID-19 order violations to COVIDViolations@kcmo.org, or should call 311. Click here for a full list of FAQs.