KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following new masking guidance issued by the CDC to curb the spread of COVID-19, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says that he will reinstate an indoor mask mandate for all persons aged five and older, regardless of vaccination status.

This will take place in all public places effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, August 2 through at least 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.

Missouri AG plans to sue over Kansas City area mask mandate The attorney general in Missouri says he will be will be filing a lawsuit in an effort to halt a mask mandate in the Kansas City area amid a rise in COVID-19 cases that are burdening a growing number of hospitals around the state.

In light of recent litigation between the State of Missouri and the City and County of St. Louis, Lucas says he will also introduce a resolution in the weeks ahead for City Council support of emergency actions. Lucas says he stands with Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page in protecting Missourians from the spread of COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 first entered our community, Kansas City has followed the guidance issued by our nation’s leading scientific experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and locally by our own Health Department and regional health care leaders. With a 15 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past week and a full vaccination rate of just 39 percent in Kansas City, the CDC and our own Health Department have issued recommendations that all persons—regardless of vaccination status—begin masking in all places of indoor public accommodation. As such, Kansas Citians will need to begin masking in all indoor public places on Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Missouri. Still, the most effective way to rid COVID-19 from our community is to get vaccinated, and we will continue our efforts to reach all Kansas Citians in all neighborhoods about the importance of taking the vaccine. I applaud all who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and who have shared the importance of the vaccine with their friends and family—please keep talking with those close to you about how the vaccine is the best way to protect themselves and those around them and our community. I thank all Kansas Citians, our businesses, and our schools for understanding the reinstatement of the mask requirement is a necessary and immediate step we must take to protect our community.

“Vaccinations are the best of all prevention measures,” said Kansas City Health Department Deputy Director Health Frank Thompson. “As long as transmission continues, variants will continue to develop. We don't know what the next variant will look like, how virulent it will be, and that should concern everyone. Because less than 50 percent of Kansas City is vaccinated, and transmission is still occurring, Kansas Citians should wear a mask according to CDC guidance. The Kansas City metro area has so many jurisdictions, and few people stay in just one to live, work, and play. No matter where you travel to in the metro, please continue to mask up. This is one important way we can all protect each other.”