KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – For the first time the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department has released a map showing the number of COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code.

The darker colors indicate the most cases, with the darkest areas having had between 14 and 20 cases.

This is just the latest data breakdown city and county officials have been releasing and national data saw higher levels of coronavirus cases in poorer and more densely populated areas, often times showing up in higher percentages of African-Americans.

In a video posted by the health department, Marvia Jones said Kansas City seems to be following this trend.

“The data the we’ve released does seem to indicate that the infection rates may be higher within areas of our city that are heavily populated by black, brown and people with lower incomes,” Jones noted in the video. “While this pandemic has further exposed the systemic inequities within our community, we know that these are not new.”

This zip code map shows where we are today with #COVID19 in #KansasCity. It reveals what we already knew about racial and economic inequities. @KCMO @Marvia4KCKids pic.twitter.com/xczyOJywiB — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) April 10, 2020

Jones went on to say that while the factors leading to these higher concentrations of positive COVId-19 cases were not a new issue for Kansas City, new “policies and practices” can help them be overcome.

“The public health community must work to ensure that all residents have access to testing, treatment and recovery,” she said. “As a community we all must ask ourselves how we can work to not just report and discuss the inequities that exist there within our community, but to also dismantle them through new policies and practices.”

As of Friday, Kansas City has seen 300 total cases of coronavirus and eight deaths, with 208 cases in Jackson County, 66 in Clay County, 26 in Platte County and none in Cass County.