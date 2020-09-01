KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - At HyVee Arena and dozens of other venues across the city and in at least 50 other cities coast-to-coast, buildings are lit up red to show awareness. The people who make live events happen have lost their livelihoods due to the coronavirus and they want Congress to know.
Kristina Banton is a lighting designer and master electrician. It’s the first time she’s seen a lot of these folks in six months.
“In the last six months I have worked one week and that’s lucky,” Banton said.
Some come with decades of experience.
“Tim, when’s your first Kemper show you did here as a stagehand?” stagehand Tyler Miller asked another stagehand.
“First Kemper show here would probably ’07,” Tim replied.
It’s hot and heavy work, hauling around light boxes, but it’s also a rare moment back to doing what they love.
“It’s not just the missing it. It’s the identity,” Miller said.
“It’s bittersweet. Like I’m really happy to see these guys. But who knows when we’ll see each other again,” Banton said.
“The event industry was hit first and it’s probably going to be the last one to recover,” production manager Tyler Morton said.
His company, Harvest Events, has laid off nearly everyone. They do big corporate events and fundraisers.
“They lost 800 events,” Banton said.
Banton’s usual venue is the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. But big shows just aren’t happening, for good reason. They’re not asking for safety rules to be relaxed but for a renewal of boosted unemployment benefits.
“We don’t want to just blast through and have events because we need the money. We want to be able to support our families and live so that when the events come back, we can still do them,” Banton said.
“And at the end of the day, if the people who work in this field have to go work in another field, this industry dies. Events don’t happen without these people,” Morton said.
One of the guys told KCTV5 News he’s now working nights at UPS.
Banton says for a month-and-a-half, she’s been applying for jobs, sometimes three to four a day, but her work experience is so specific that it’s hard for potential employers at livable wage jobs to see past that. She’s currently earning $200 a week on unemployment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.