UPDATE 1/19 at 12 p.m. -- Kansas City's Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee passed the measure unanimously, moving it on to the Kansas City Council either this Thursday or next Thursday.
--------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders on Wednesday are once again set to discuss whether to give up to 10 days of paid COVID leave to city employees who test positive for coronavirus.
Kansas City's Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee also talked about the proposal last Wednesday, on Jan. 12, but ultimately decided to push it back a week for further discussion. The six-member committee could ultimately vote Wednesday on the measure if a majority consensus is reached.
Ordinance 220010 has several conditions in place for city workers to be able to tap into those 10 days of paid COVID leave. The employees wishing to utilize those days must:
be required to isolate by the standards of the Kansas City Health Department.
have tested positive for COVID-19.
have not exhausted their COVID-specific paid days that were previously required to be made available to American employees via federal order, an order that expired Dec. 31, 2020.
be unable to work virtually.
If the measure is passed, it will then move on to the Full Council, either this Thursday or next Thursday.
The committee meeting takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 26th Floor of City Hall.
These conversations are happening among leaders in cities across the country. Pittsburgh recently approved an ordinance requiring companies with at least 50 employees to give their workers up to 10 paid sick days for COVID-19.
"Employers should not be requiring their employees to figure out whether they’re going to take their personal days, or their vacation days, or lack thereof. They may not have any of those days available,” said Pittsburgh Councilman Bobby Wilson. “This is a public health effort to keep people in place so they are not being exposed.”
