KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are no confirmed cases right now of COVID-19 in Kansas City, Missouri, but the CDC says it’s time to put prevention plans in place.
Mayor Quinton Lucas, local health officials and the Chamber of Commerce will meet at Union Station on Wednesday with employers about how to prepare for the coronavirus. Doctors will talk about individual and city-wide steps people can take to stay healthy. They’ll also address more plans for people in high-risk populations.
Then, the event shifts to a business focus and what the private sector can do to help public health.
Hospitals, banks and credit unions, the Kansas City Zoo, construction companies and hotels all have representatives in attendance.
The Kansas City Department of Health released a prep guide for employers this month. It says businesses need to be flexible with sick leave, people working remotely and cleaning the entire workplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.