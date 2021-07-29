KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer says it’s tough to trace all the breakthrough cases.
Some are so mild they present as allergies. In some communities across Missouri, the number of breakthrough cases might surprise you.
“We're seeing, across the state, some areas are reporting upwards of one out of six of their new infections are breakthrough infections,” Dr. Rex Archer said.
At the federal level, breakthrough cases are only tracked when people need hospitalization.
Dr. Archer points out vaccinations absolutely protect people from getting incredibly sick. Only one death in Kansas City was a breakthrough case.
There has been a lot of discussion about booster shots to help protect patients.
Dr. Archer says people with certain health conditions might want to talk to their doctors about getting a third shot even though the CDC and FDA has not made that formal recommendation.
“I am recommending for folks that have any of those chronic condition that put them at higher risk, if you go to the CDC website, to have conversations with their specialists, with their doctor that are under their care about whether they advise them to get, in a sense, a second booster,” Dr. Archer said.
It’s unclear how vaccine distributors will respond to an average person seeking a third shot.
