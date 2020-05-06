KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The growing demand for haircuts in Kansas City is seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. Beginning Wednesday under Mayor Quinton Lucas’s soft re-opening, hair salons and barber shops are reopening.
At Salon Inspire, they’ve been doing haircuts outside since 1 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone has masks on and everyone is six feet apart, and many customers are happy about it!
“It feels fantastic! I thought I was gaining weight, but it was my hair! I was just saying, ‘how much longer?’ I have a short cut and I have a shag, so I said, ‘I’m on my way and I don’t care how far I have to travel,’” customer Mary Ellis said.
Salons are only able to have a maximum of ten people inside. This would limit Salon Inspired’s 21 stylists to only five, along with their five customers. So, they decided to do this as a way to get more customers in.
They’re making sure to be extra diligent by changing their aprons in between every customer as well as sanitizing the chairs after every use.
Co-owner of the salon, Mandy Pulse said they are even pre-screening their customers before their appointment.
“Kind of a medical update to make sure they or anyone in their family didn’t have any signs of COVID. Let them know what to expect when they came in today. Asking them to call to check in when they get to the salon and making sure they knew they’d be asked to wear a mask,” Pulse said.
They say they’ve had long lines thirty minutes before even opening today. The stylists here will continue to do this as long as the weather permits it.
Even though hairstylists across the city got the go-ahead to go back to work beginning Wednesday, others, because of the pandemic, will be waiting a little longer.
Hulya Cahill is converting her basement into a hair salon.
“I wanted to do this at some point, but I didn’t think it’d be this soon,” Hair By Hoo hair stylist Hulya Cahill said.
But when the Brick and Mortar Salon where she used to work in Brookside was unable to pay Aprils rent, the landlord decided not to renew their lease.
“So during the stay at home order each stylist had to go there, pack up everything and move it out,” Cahill said.
Now, while many hair stylists in Kansas City are headed back to work, Cahill says it’ll take her another couple months before she can truly go back herself.
“I’m having to finish my basement bathroom, because you need a bathroom for clients. I’m installing a shampoo sink, redoing the floors, the walls down there had to be redone,” Cahill said.
And while cuts can be done almost anywhere, other services can’t.
“I don’t want to rinse out lightener, or perm solution or anything over my kitchen sink,” Cahill said.
Cahill says right now it’s difficult to go out and about to find a new place to work, which is why she’s chosen to begin construction. She hopes her clients can hang on a bit longer.
“I am concerned I’ll lose some of my clientele because of this situation. But I hope they’ll wait for me and when I’m already, they’ll be ready for me too,” Cahill said.
For those Kansas City salons that are reopening Wednesday, they are under tight guidelines. Among them, they must wear masks, social distancing and keep a record of who comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.