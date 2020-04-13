KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A group of Kansas City food lovers are selling T-shirts to help keep restaurants in business.
The KC Runs on Hospitality Project offers shirts, designed by local graphic artist Frank Norton, for $25. The net proceeds will go to participating restaurants.
The founder of the project said their goal is to create visible and impactful support.
“When we were formulating this idea, we reached out to a few of our clients and restaurants we’ve worked with in the past to get their ideas because we really wanted this effort to be informed by their needs and they know their stuff better than we could possibly know them,” said Anna Petrow, founder of KC Hospitality Project.
Petrow collaborated with Danielle Lehman of The Open Belly podcast on the idea.
“I feel like the hospitality industry is the heart and soul of our community and everybody’s been really eager to help support in whatever way they can,” Lehman said.
Jarocho is one of the participating restaurants. Owner Sayaka Falcon said it’s difficult to ask for help when she knows everyone is feeling the impact of coronavirus. The restaurant is doing about one tenth of the business they would usually see.
Petrow said KC Runs on Hospitality is a way to collectively show support for people like Falcon.
“Of course we’re all doing our part to order takeout and tip as big as we can and contribute to GoFundMes for individual restaurants, but I really wanted there to be a way for people to show their solidarity for the restaurant scene we know and love so much,” Petrow said.
The project also has a virtual collective tip jar. They’re working with Kanbe’s Market, a non-profit, to help distribute those funds evenly to participating restaurants.
