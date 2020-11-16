KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System get it.
We’re all tired of the pandemic. We’re all tired of the masks. We just want things to be normal again, but now’s not the time to get careless.
“We’re just a few months away from being in a far, far, far better position,” says Dr. Steve Stites. “It’s like you got first and goal at the goal line, you’re going to win the game. Don’t fumble the ball, don’t lose the game!”
On Monday, Moderna said their shots could be more than 90% effective. Last week, Pfizer made the same claim. Doctors say Moderna’s early results are encouraging, but they want to see more data.
“When really pushed, [Moderna’s] CEO said well, actually we don’t know how effective it is because this was only the symptomatic patients”, said Dr. David Wild. “We don’t know if this prevents infection. What we know is this reduces the number of people that were symptomatic.”
There are still four other vaccine candidates in the final phase of clinical testing. We are still awaiting initial results of their effectiveness.
Pfizer and Moderna’s shots could be ready by the end of the year. Both are two shots that need to be administered three weeks apart.
