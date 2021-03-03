KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is gearing up to report to the city council Thursday after one month of discussion.
At their meeting Wednesday, they reported that their first targeted large-scale clinic in collaboration with the YMCA was booked solid. They vaccinated 1,170 people over five days. A similar clinic that starts Thursday with 1,170 doses is fully booked. One more with the same amount of vaccine will be offered the following week.
The state has been holding huge drive-up events for people in Tier 2: those 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions. Many local health departments have been holding smaller mass vaccinations for that tier by appointment.
The Kansas City clinics in partnership with the Y have focused on people in high mortality zip codes. That group will be prioritized in this week’s clinic as well as another subgroup of Tier 2.
“We also reached out to several of the school districts in Kansas City, Missouri in getting some of the K-12 educators,” said Task Force Chair Renita Mollman.
Missouri’s Tier 3 begins on the March 15th and includes a long list of essential job sectors such as education, food, energy, transportation, communications and information technology. Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer suggested the task force vote on a plan for prioritizing Tier 3 recipients. The task force seemed to agree that the education group should come first, but they still need to formalize that with a vote.
“The 15th is less than two weeks away,” Mollman said in response to Archer’s suggestion. “We will have to talk about those priorities for the Tier 3.”
As evidence of how quickly things are changing, Archer chimed in with some confusion about a surprise arrival of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“We were given 2,000 of the J and J, and we’re not yet sure whether we’re supposed to be passing that to somebody else, because we didn’t order that,” Archer said, asking other members affiliated with hospitals if they has asked for or received any.
They had not. He later discovered it was meant to be stored for the National Guard.
He said Missouri was allocated 50,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Because Kansas City accounts for 8.5% of the state population, he said, that should translate to 4,000 doses to KC proper. He wants to be sure they get that.
The vaccine for the YMCA clinics has not come from the state's allocation. It was provided by Walmart, who volunteered some of the vaccine the federal government allocated to the retail giant.
Participants for those clinics were selected based on the surveys people filled out with the Kansas City Health Department. They have already been notified if they have been selected. Notifications have not yet been sent to those who qualify for the third clinic.
If you haven’t filled out the survey yet, you can find a link to the form here. If you know of someone without internet access who wants to apply, have them call 311.
