KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City’s mayor has said an expanded mask requirement is definitely on the table as he looks to the next step in rules related to the spread of the coronavirus.
The mayor invited the media to City Hall to discuss a different topic, but a tweet he made on Thursday reared its head and he didn’t back down.
The tweet referenced a Washington Post article that credited mask wearing in Springfield with preventing an outbreak there. He began the post with, “As we consider a mask requirement in Kansas City...”
His current executive order already requires masks in some contexts. Specifically, staff at nonessential businesses like hair salons and restaurants must wear them. For customers though, it’s currently just a recommendation for businesses to demand that customers do.
This comes up because the mayor’s current executive order expires next week. So, he said he’s considering extending or changing that mask requirement when he issues his next order.
“I have talked to Dr. Rex Archer, our Health Director, today on the issue,” Mayor Lucas said. “As I understand it, health directors of all of our metro regions and all of our counties are considering such an issue.”
He expects those health directors to issue their recommendations as early as this Thursday evening. Now, the question is what all city and county governments will do with that by turning any of their recommendations into legal requirements.
The mayor plans to consider that in his new rules, which he said he will announce Friday or Monday after a meeting with those local health directors.
He also criticized Johnson County, Kansas for doing away with all of its requirements last month.
“I don’t think that was good for the metropolitan area,” he said. “I would hope that, if we look to something like a mask requirement, that all counties look into it and not just kind of saying, ‘Well, we suggest you do it.’”
