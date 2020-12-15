KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the difficulties of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine is the fact that it needs to stay extremely cold.
The Moderna vaccine needs to stay at negative 20 degrees Celsius, much like a normal freezer.
But the Pfizer vaccine, which started being distributed yesterday, needs to be kept at negative 70 degrees Celsius. That’s colder than winter in Antarctica, and definitely colder than an average freezer. Dry ice is about negative 109 degree Celsius.
That’s why hospitals, pharmacies and health departments all over the country are calling dry ice companies.
Cee Kay Supplies is the only manufacturer of dry ice in Missouri, according to David Hanchette, the General Manager of dry ice at the company’s Kansas City location.
“We got busy when the COVID hit. People started changing their behaviors and shopping online more,” Hanchette said.
More online shopping means a higher demand for dry ice to ship food and other items.
The increased demand and other issues had dry ice in short supply for a few months earlier in 2020.
“There was a shortage this summer and that was really based on a shortage of our raw material which is carbon dioxide, which is a byproduct of ethanol production. So when the price of fuel goes down, there put less ethanol into the fuel and demand goes down, and there’s less carbon dioxide available to make dry ice,” Hanchette said.
Dry ice is made by pressurizing liquid carbon dioxide and turning it into a solid form.
Hanchette says that shortage is over, which is good because they expect the coming months they’ll be busier than ever.
The Pfizer vaccine can last about 30 days after the shipping containers they’re transported in are opened, as long as the dry ice is replaced every five days.
Several local hospitals have already placed orders, and many other pharmacies and health officials are calling in with questions.
“A lot of them have never used it before or needed to use it. So they’re asking questions about how to store it, how to get it, that sort of thing,” he said.
Pfizer manufactured their vaccine containers to use the pellet form of dry ice, which is the easiest to make.
Employees at Cee Kay Supplies are excited to provide the pellets and have a small role in history.
“Our little family owned business gets to help hopefully get rid of this terrible virus and get the world back to kind of normal,” Hanchette said.
