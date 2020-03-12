KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Like many other metro institutions, the Kansas City Chiefs are changing the way they operate in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday, the club said that all non-essential personnel have been instructed to work remotely for a minimum of two weeks starting March 16. The team is also suspending business and non-essential travel for coaches and scouts for an indefinite amount of time as they continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

Team officials note that no one in the organization has tested positive for the illness but said the steps were being taken out of “an abundance of caution and for the safety of our employees and our community.”

Earlier in the day Thursday, the NFL announced that the league’s annual meeting scheduled for March 29 to April 1 had been canceled.

Also on Thursday, officials with the Big 12 Conference canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that had started in Kansas City, and Major League Baseball announced it was suspending spring training games and pushing back the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.