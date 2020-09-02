KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Greater Kansas City may be close as 10 days from a "catastrophic tipping point" in the COVID-19 crisis," chief medical officers from around the metro say.
The Kansas City Health Department counts more than 9,000 active cases in the metro, and with a recent designation as a federal hotspot for the virus, health officials say this is a critical time to act.
The region’s chief medical officers will hold an urgent virtual briefing at 10 a.m. to present medical and scientific information to move the community forward. It is a virtual meeting. Click here to watch.
The event will feature experts from Advent Health, Truman Medical Center, University of Kansas Medical Center and others. They say their information is urgent.
Earlier last month, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visited with local doctors. She says in order to get case numbers down, people must wear a mask and not attend mass gatherings.
There will also be school and business community representatives to talk about COVID-19 spread as people return to class and work.
