KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas has laid out his new plan to reopen Kansas City, Missouri. The city, like a lot of the metro, has been under a stay-at-home order since March 24.

Even though Missouri and Kansas’s statewide stay-at-home orders at set to expire at the end of the day Sunday, Kansas City's order ends on May 15th.

Businesses have more than two weeks to prepare for the 10-10-10 reopening plan.

What that means is all businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 15, but only with 10% capacity inside or a maximum of ten people. Whichever number is greater depending on the size of the business.

The last ten is for people staying inside a place of business for more than 10 minutes. Businesses will be required to take down contact information for those customers and keep it on file for 30 days.

So, if you sit down and eat at a restaurant, go to church, or sit down in front of a barber, you must leave your name and contact information.

That’s so the city can have an easier time doing contact tracing and shutting down any outbreak.

“Our goal isn’t actually to see what everybody is doing and be big brother. Our goal in our emphasis with that is to make sure that if there is an outbreak at a beauty shop, a barbershop, a church… that our trackers can actually track down everyone and we can know where an outbreak is. We can address it quickly. I’m proud of that I think it was innovative,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The mayor stressed only public health officials will be accessing that contact information and only if there’s an outbreak. The city is also recommending that all businesses implement a, “no mask, no service,” policy, although it is not a requirement.

You can expect more guidelines to be announced in the coming week for places like bars, restaurants and gyms and likely more personal protection equipment, cleaning, and stricter social distancing rules.

KCTV5 News has only heard positive feedback from business owners. They are glad to have time to prepare for the new guidelines and to be able re-open in a safe way after May 15.

As Mayor Lucas laid down his plan for the first phase, business owners like Casey and Sloan Simmons listened intently.

“When we didn’t have a structure to work with, which we didn’t have hours ago, you’re thinking ok, well what do we do? How do we plan? How do we know how many customers we can have and what do we purchase and what do we not? So this actually empowers us. To except the limitations,” Co- Owner of Stuff in Brookside Simmons said.

The sisters own a store named Stuff and they sell art and apparel made by Kansas citians. They’re already planning to make their shop a, “no mask, no service,” store.

“People want to feel safe and I think this will make our customers and us feel safe,” Simmons said.

They’re also comfortable with the idea of taking the names and contact info for shoppers planning on staying more than 10 minutes.

The owner of Union Hill area restaurant Sol Cantina is a little more wary of the idea.

“To me it’s a little shocking. I’m still processing everything,” Sol Cantina owner Shawn Larson said.

Larson says he’s willing to comply though and he’s happy to have time to figure out how it will work.

“It’s just a little bit more managerial work on our side. But if that’s what it takes to get back to close to something normal, I’m in,” Larson said.

As someone who lives in Johnson County and works in Kansas City, he wishes all metro jurisdictions would just follow Kansas City’s lead in how to reopen.

“I hope that we all do it together and we all do it correctly. And that we all take our time and not rush things and keep people safe as possible,” Larson said.

Both businesses expect to keep offering curbside and delivery services so they can keep business alive while still keeping as few people as possible inside.