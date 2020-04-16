We anticipate a high volume of donations today. If you need assistance placing your donation, please call (816) 559-4627.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We are all One KC affected by these uncertain times.

And even though we’re apart for now, we are rising to the challenge together.

On Thursday, April 16, please join us for One KC, a digital day of giving to the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Your gift stays right here in our community to support local charities on the front line, providing healthcare, financial assistance and more to those who need it most.

That’s why KCTV5 and you -- along with Kansas City-area broadcasters -- are united together for One KC.