KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Health technology giant Cerner said Tuesday afternoon that an employee at its Realizations campus in Kansas City has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Company managers said they are taking necessary precautions and notifying anyone who could have come into contact with the employee, who is being asked to self-quarantine.

On Sunday the company started asking employees to work remotely if possible to help limit potential exposure to the virus, though offices will remain open to support staff who must work in-house.

All staff at the Realizations campus have been relocated to other metro locations and the campus has been closed. It will stay closed until after a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

There has been no word from Jackson County officials if this case is related to the case reported earlier Tuesday.

