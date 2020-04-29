KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The growing demand for haircuts in Kansas City will soon come to an end. Mayor Lucas announced on Wednesday businesses like the Barberette will be allowed to re-open in just one week. But the soft launch doesn’t come without restrictions.

The owner of the Barberett,” Lavyne McGinnis, says she started getting messages from clients not long after Mayor Lucas’s announcement on Wednesday.

“They had more information before I even had it,” McGinnis said.

The soft re-opening will pertain to barbershops like McGinnis’s. A welcoming announcement to this new momma after fearing she’d lose business to shops in other counties that were projected to open earlier.

“It’ll help us out because people would probably go to other barbershops and salons to get their haircut instead of coming to their regular spot,” McGinnis said.

Because barbershops and salons see more foot traffic, they will have tighter guidelines.

“That will include a requirement that all those working at those facilities wear gloves, all those working at those facilities wear masks,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“I’ve already ordered masks for all my employees, but the glove thing will be difficult you know because to get our fingers inside the scissors and being able to hold our clippers and stuff, you don’t realize what your grip and everything is with the extra layer of the glove. I guess if it’s a rule we need to follow, we’ll figure it out,” McGinnis said.

They’ll also need to follow the 10-10-10 plan, which means they can only have 10 people in the business at once, and they must record the names and contact information of anyone inside the business for more than 10 minutes.

McGinnis has taken the time off to be with her baby, and fix up the barbershop, but will be glad to have it back open.

“It’s nice we’ll be able to have the doors back open, and get business going because we are going to be super busy when we do open,” McGinnis said.

If you’re curious where your business fits in to the soft and hard launch, head to the city of Kansas City website.