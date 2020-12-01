KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City bar owner is suing Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Executive Frank White over the latest coronavirus restrictions.
The Blue Line Bar is asking a judge to throw out the 10 p.m. closing time in KCMO and Jackson County.
The owner argues it's unconstitutional.
The lawsuit says the bar has taken a number of steps to operate safely.
In court filings, the bar claims it makes 40-percent of its money between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. and if it can't stay open during those hours, it may have to close.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded on Twitter.
4,000 Missourians have died from COVID-19 and more than 1,000 have died in the Kansas City metro. We stand by our responsible steps to keep people safe. Missouri courts have held consistently that our communities have the right to protect public health. We will continue to do so.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 1, 2020
Just last month, a Missouri judge upheld the indoor dining ban in Saint Louis County.
