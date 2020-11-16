KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hospital officials continue to consider postponing non-urgent surgeries based on the limited capacity in intensive care units.
According to the Mid-America Regional Council, as of November 15, there are 101 ICU beds available in the Kansas City region. There are 25 open beds in Kansas City, MO.
Available ICU beds as of November 15 by county:
- Johnson County - 23
- Wyandotte County – 28
- Clay County - 2
- Jackson County (excluding Kansas City) - 16
- Kansas City, MO – 25
About a quarter of the region’s ventilators are currently in use. COVID-19 patients utilize 83 of the 275 ventilators in use. 765 ventilators are available.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 919 people in the metro, averaging two deaths per day.
The average number of new cases per day is at 661, down from 831 per day the week of November 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.