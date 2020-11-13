KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City-area health directors are sounding the alarm on rising COVID rates.

They are asking for each jurisdiction to implement the following:

Continue consistent mask mandates for all activities outside the home and broaden enforcement.

Limit social or other in-person gatherings to further reduce community spread of the disease

Require bars and restaurants to close by 10 pm and/or implement greater requirements on occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor spaces.

Place further limitations on outdoor and indoor entertainment and recreational venues.

Place requirements on recreational and youth sporting events to significantly limit the number of attendees and ensure social distancing.

Require businesses and organizations to ensure that the 6 feet of social distancing is maintained for all public spaces.

The doctors emphasized the lack of hospital beds and staff inside area hospitals. Describing the situation as critical they additionally called on people to take personal responsibility by doing the following:

Avoid in-person interactions

Wear masks everywhere, except with your immediate household. It doesn’t matter how much you trust your friends. This is not a trust issue. It’s a kindness and safety issue.

Avoid gatherings over 10 people. To help our residents stay connected while limiting the threat of large outbreaks, we ask everyone to identify a small group — under 10 people — that you come in regular contact with.

Self-quarantine when participating in large gatherings. If you have participated in a gathering such as a wedding, a party or a funeral, or if you have traveled to see others, it is our strong recommendation that you immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hands, face, space. Now, more than ever, remember this: hands, face and space. Wash your hands regularly, cover your face with a mask and keep six feet of space between yourself and others.

The statement is signed by the following public health directors: