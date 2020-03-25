LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Businesses are finding new ways to adapt to the stay-at home order without customers inside their stores.

The streets of Lee’s Summit are desolate compared to what they normally are on nice afternoons.

The owners of Cameron’s say people are still shopping there but just with a few modifications.

When the Peterson’s took over Cameron’s less than six months ago, they thought their biggest challenge was a small remodel, not a global pandemic.

"Not at all. Not at all. Not at all. It’s quite a surprise," Rex Peterson said.

The Peterson’s have a few surprises up their sleeve, too.

“Just, whatever it takes right now," Peterson said.

That includes a few phone calls. You can now shop for a new chair from the comfort of your old one.

“I’m competitive by nature, so I don’t look at this as doom and gloom. There’s a lot of fear. There’s a lot of angst, but we have today," Peterson said.

So, when Peterson and his wife came up with a new idea, they jumped all in.

“Hopefully this will brighten some customer’s homes while they’re stuck inside," Emily Peterson said.

They’re filling up bags full of items from their store and dropping it off at your door. They’ve already sold out this week’s batch, but they’ll be back again.

It’s a resilience shared by many small business owners.

“This virus, oh God bless the folks that have been affected by it, right? But, I believe that love in contagious as well," Rex Peterson said.

A few of the businesses are coming together Wednesday night to see what they can do to keep downtown thriving.