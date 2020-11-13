KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local doctors issued new recommendations to governments in the metro area on Friday, calling for enhanced social distancing and masking requirements.
They are asking for each jurisdiction to implement the following:
- Continue consistent mask mandates for all activities outside the home and broaden enforcement.
- Limit social or other in-person gatherings to further reduce community spread of the disease
- Require bars and restaurants to close by 10 pm and/or implement greater requirements on occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor spaces.
- Place further limitations on outdoor and indoor entertainment and recreational venues.
- Place requirements on recreational and youth sporting events to significantly limit the number of attendees and ensure social distancing.
- Require businesses and organizations to ensure that the 6 feet of social distancing is maintained for all public spaces.
KCTV5 reached out to shoppers on the Kansas City plaza to see how they felt about the tightened-down changes.
"Do I want to see another lockdown? No." said Terri Dolan. "But we're going unless we start adhering."
Jake DeBeir, a UMKC student, said, "They don't just pull this out of a hat. These recommendations are based on a lot of really educated opinions."
"I get it," said Kimberly Rodriguez, noting that many of her friends have kids on youth teams. "Sports are a big part of life, but they'll be back."
