KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you're looking for a COVID test after the holidays, you may have to wait in line.
The combination of holiday gatherings and surging cases has left test kits and spots at clinics in short supply.
On Monday morning, a walk-up test site at the Heavy Construction Laborers' union hall tested more than 300 people.
Linsey Voetsch said she had arrived 20 minutes before the start of the clinic believing she could beat the line. Like most people, she ended up waiting more than two hours.
"It's been tough," she said. "I've had a lot of coffee and I've been trying my best to think about all this liquid I've consumed."
The line took the NextGen lab technicians working the site by surprise, too.
Latayzia Harris had led testing events at the site and others around the state for several months now. But, she had never seen a line like the one in Kansas City.
"I expected it to be pretty big, but not hundreds of cars lined down," Harris said.
Many of the people waiting in line may have been a little premature. Frank Thompson, Interim Director for the Kansas City Health Department, said the magic number for testing should be three to five days after exposure.
So, Wednesday or Thursday of this week would be better days for people who gathered together on Christmas Eve or Christmas.
"People who are getting out to get a test today could be setting themselves up for a false negative result," he said.
