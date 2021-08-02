KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Regardless of vaccination status, people inside Kansas City businesses are required to mask up.
The reinstated mask order Mayor Quinton Lucas issued last week was in response to new CDC guidance.
“I’m not that excited about it,” Rebecca Nehlsen said on her way to the city aquarium. “I kind of understand why.”
Inside Union Station, families and coworkers donned masks for the first time in months.
“I think we kind of figured we might have to at some point,” Jamie Clark said.
Clark and her granddaughters spent the day in the city celebrating upcoming birthdays for the youngest in the group.
“[We] got used to not having to wear them and now we have to wear them again,” Clark said. “If everybody is safe, that’s what counts.”
Not everyone complied at all times inside Kansas City’s most iconic building. Union Station security guards walked around the halls reminding people to keep their masks on.
Nancy Mercer was visiting the traveling exhibit with her family. They stopped for a photo and took their masks off. A security guard quickly walked over to remind them of the mask order.
“And, we were taking a picture and that had me a little upset, but it is what it is. I think it’s going to be a way of life,” Mercer said. “I’m not happy that the mask mandate is back for any place.”
Restaurants along 39th Street had a more matter-of-fact view on the mask order.
“Here we go again. It’s fine. I’m not mad about it,” said Room 39 co-owner Andrew Folger. “We just do what we’re supposed to do and just go through the motions and hope people come see us.”
Folger said weekend brunches have started to feel normal again and he doesn’t expect the addition of a mask to slow things down.
“Everybody knows what they are supposed to do and they just do it,” Folger said.
Down the road, the Hi-Dive Lounge is gearing up for another round.
“I think it’s a great thing and it’s not really a bother,” said Hi-Dive bartender Tiffany Standridge. “We got used to it in the last year and I think if we have to do it again for everyone’s safety that’s a great thing to do.”
Standridge said they were happy to wash their hands of mask policing duties a few months ago. Now, signs posted on their front door show a turn in the tides.
“I think if they haven’t watched the news and we are making this news for them, then it will be trickier,” Standridge said. “But, I think most of our people are regulars and they follow the news. They know what’s happening.”
The mask order in place for Kansas City is set to end on Aug. 28.
