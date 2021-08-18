KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations committee is meeting tonight to discuss the city’s mask mandate.
A crowd gathered outside the police academy building, where the meeting took place, to protest a mask mandate extension. Protesters told KCTV5 they are ready to leave masks up to personal preference.
Throughout the city Wednesday, people shared they are becoming more indifferent as time goes on.
“If I’m with someone that’s not following the rules, I’m okay with that too,” said Edie Waters while out to lunch. “I just roll with whatever it is.”
Passersby seemed to share the same feelings as this pandemic turns two weeks of insolation into years of mandates.
“I mean I hate masks. I hate seeing my kids put on masks,” said Bryce Langford while out shopping with his kids. “I never want to wear masks again but we want to love our neighbors and care for people.”
Heather White just opened her restaurant, Tailleur, in Westport 4 days ago. When planning the sister concept to The Russell, she didn’t see masks as a part of the uniform.
“We definitely thought when we were going to open this second concept we would not be in masks, that we would all be closer together in a great restaurant setting,” Heather White said. “It’s hard when you’re running around and serving food and talking to people wearing a mask it’s not fun, but if it is keeping everybody healthy and the city with the numbers down, it’s a must.”
Some people who already had the virus, like Fred Brown, are looking out for themselves because they don’t know who else will.
“People are just so divided,” Brown said. “You could have someone walk down the street naked and you [won't] get 100 percent of people saying it’s [not] okay. That’s where we’re at today.”
The ordinance discussed in Wednesday’s meeting still has to move through committee and on to a full council vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.