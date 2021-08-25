TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released weekly information on the state’s COVID cases.
It includes information on clusters. There are currently 151 clusters but not all are publicly identified.
Most clusters are taking place inside nursing homes including Riverbend in Kansas City with seven cases. Schools have clusters too -- a total of seven. But KDHE did not identify the schools.
Below is the list released Wednesday morning. More detailed information can be found here.
