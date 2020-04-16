MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- In Kansas, local and state leaders are getting calls from people to reopen businesses. However, the stay at home order will continue until at least May 3.
Right now, Governor Laura Kelly is hoping to have a productive call with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. She said she will resist political pressure to hastily reopen businesses and will let science, not politics, decide when it’s best to do so.
In her daily briefing, the governor said she shares the worries many of us have about the economy.
She also added, “The reality is we do not yet have the supplies we need to reopen, nor have we reached the apex of this outbreak. I’m hopeful today’s discussion with federal partners will be productive and will shed more light on their plan to help states get the testing supplies to move forward promptly.”
She said public health officials, scientists, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce agree that robust testing and contact tracing capacity are the keys to safely lifting the stay at home order.
The order has been extended from April 19 to May 3. Johnson County and Wyandotte County officials are keeping that date as well.
That’s despite KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. extending their stay at home orders until the May 15.
We asked a few Kansans what they thought about that.
“I’m all for it anything that could help us get past this situation and get us to someplace of normalcy again,” one person said. “I’m all for it.”
“I want the death numbers to come down now, and if all I have to do is stay at home and put calluses on my butt,” another said with a laugh.
There are some people who want the reopening to happen sooner than later,” though.
“There’s going to be two opinions on this,” one person said. “We’ve never been here before so, time will tell who is right and who is wrong.”
“I believe more in the scientists and doctors then I do the politicians, but our governor is doing a good job,” another person said.
In Governor Kelly’s update, she also addressed the Department of Labor system that is way overloaded. She blames budget cuts that halted an upgrade to the state’s IT system. She said that, moving forward, government infrastructure must be a priority before a disaster hits.
